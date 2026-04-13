Kolkata Police traffic constable suspended over ‘political speech’ in favour of TMC

A traffic constable of Kolkata Police was suspended on Saturday following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly making a political speech in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

Sources said the constable, identified as Kalidas Mondal and posted at Headquarter Traffic Guard at BBD Bag, was seen making a political speech in a video circulated on social media. The video, in which he allegedly expressed support for the Trinamool, caught the attention of the EC.

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“The matter was recently brought to the notice of the EC. Based on its directions, he was suspended from the department,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

Another officer described it as “unethical” for any police personnel to hold a partisan mindset in favour of or against any political party.

“If someone is biased, it is bound to be reflected in his actions. That is unacceptable for the men in uniform. They cannot act in favour of or against any political party,” said the officer on Sunday.

Sources said the EC had been keeping an eye on the police and the other units of the administrative wing to ensure “free and fair elections”.

A few days ago, the EC had suspended four officers, including a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police, for allegedly failing to manage a law and order situation during the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah at Bhabanipur on the day of filing of nomination by Suvendu Adhikari.

The EC has also suspended the officer in charge of Kasba police station for allegedly dropping the name of a notorious criminal, Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar, from the list of the “active criminals” under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

More than 200 police personnel, including IPS officers and inspectors, have been transferred from their

posts and assigned to “non-election” duties by the EC till Sunday.

“This time it is evident that the EC is monitoring the police at a micro level, unlike

other years,” said a senior

bureaucrat.