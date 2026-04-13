Hyderabad doctor uses ‘James Bond-like’ flip number plates on BMW, arrested

A routine drink driving check in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills took an unusual turn when police discovered a “James Bond-like” flip number plate system on a BMW, allegedly used by a doctor to switch between Delhi and Telangana registrations, raising suspicions of road tax evasion.

The incident occurred on the night of April 10 near the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, when traffic police stopped Dr Gautham Reddy during a routine check and found him driving under the influence. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 137 mg against the permissible 30 mg/100 ml.

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"He was routinely stopped and when he tested positive for high alcohol content, we booked him only for driving under the influence. But the driver refused to share details, so we seized the vehicle and asked him to report to the police station the next day," said a cop.

The case took a dramatic turn when the seized BMW was brought to the police station. A constable accidentally pressed a button near the driver’s seat while trying to open the boot, triggering a mechanism that flipped the number plate. The move resembled the high-octane action of James Bond’s Aston Martin, as seen in films like Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

"A constable who was trying to unlock the boot accidentally pressed a button near the driver's seat and a Delhi registration number dropped down to mask the Telangana number," said N Ravinder, inspector (traffic), Jubilee Hills. "We realised it was a deliberate act of manipulation and raised the matter with the law and order police, who in turn booked a case."

Police found that the car displayed two different registration numbers—one from Delhi and another from Telangana—using the installed flip mechanism. Investigations revealed that the doctor had purchased the high-end car in Delhi but had not transferred its registration to Telangana.

Further inquiry showed that the Telangana registration number used as a cover belonged to another BMW parked at the doctor’s residence in Gandhi Nagar.

"The Telangana number plate belongs to one of his family members," said U Srinivasulu Reddy, inspector (law and order), Jubilee Hills.

According to police, the doctor had allegedly learned about the flip number plate system on social media, purchased it online, and got it installed around two years ago through a technician at a car decor shop in Madhapur. Authorities said the technician will also be examined as part of the probe.

While the doctor reportedly described the modification as a “casual” addition done “for fun,” investigators suspect the system was used to evade road tax after bringing the vehicle from Delhi.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the exact motive. "We are still probing the matter. So far, we have found no cases or challans pending against the seized vehicle," Srinivasulu Reddy said.

A case has been registered against the doctor on charges of cheating and impersonation, along with violations under the Motor Vehicles Act for drink driving.