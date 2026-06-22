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regular-article-logo Monday, 22 June 2026

Teen drowns in swimming pool at south Kolkata club, police launch probe

People present at the club pulled him out and rushed him to the SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival

PTI Published 22.06.26, 01:06 PM
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A 19-year-old man died after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool at a club in south Kolkata's Chetla area on Monday morning, prompting a police inquiry into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Ritwik Chakraborty, a resident of Nepal Bhattacharya Street.

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According to police, Chakraborty was swimming in the pool when he was found unconscious in the water. People present at the club immediately pulled him out and rushed him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

"We are collecting statements from witnesses and club authorities. At this stage, it appears to be a case of accidental drowning, but all aspects are being looked into," a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, police said.

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