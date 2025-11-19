MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Afghan held at Calcutta airport with Indian passport before stepping inside Kuala Lumpur flight

Police said the man, who was allegedly found to have multiple passports, had obtained the Indian passport with fake identity documents in the name of Nasir Khan

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.11.25, 07:30 AM
Representational Image File image

A man from Afghanistan was arrested at the Calcutta airport with an Indian passport on Monday.

A lookout notice was reportedly issued against him by the Afghan government.

Police said the man, who was allegedly found to have multiple passports, had obtained the Indian passport with fake identity documents in the name of Nasir Khan.

The man was at the airport to catch a flight to Kuala Lumpur when he was stopped.

“There was an alert against his Indian passport, which we suspect was obtained fraudulently. His profile was checked against the database of foreigners, and it matched that of an Afghan national. The photographs matched, too,” said an airport official.

According to protocol, a database of biometrics for all foreigners entering India is maintained upon their arrival. “In case of an existing alert, we match the suspected person’s biometrics with the database,” said an immigration official.

Once Khan’s identity was established, officials found that the Afghan government had issued a lookout notice in his name, A.B. Wahab.

He had been residing in Calcutta for some time, the police said.

