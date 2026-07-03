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Aditi Munshi quizzed in connection with financial irregularities, seven-day cop custody for Debraj Chakraborty

Chakraborty was arrested near the Jharkhand-Bengal border on Wednesday on charges including extortion and coercive land deals

Kinsuk Basu Published 03.07.26, 05:11 AM
Aditi Munshi

Aditi Munshi File picture

Officers of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate on Thursday questioned former Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munshi, who lost the Rajarhat-Gopalpur seat in this year’s Assembly elections, for several hours as her husband, former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty, was produced before a Barasat court.

Chakraborty was arrested near the Jharkhand-Bengal border on Wednesday on charges including extortion and coercive land deals.

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According to sources, Munshi was questioned in connection with the probe into her husband’s alleged financial dealings with developers and purported undisclosed immovable assets.

While Calcutta High Court granted Munshi anticipatory bail, citing her status as the mother of a four-month-old child, Chakraborty was denied similar relief.

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As Chakraborty was brought to the Barasat court in North 24-Parganas, eggs were hurled at him as he stepped out of the cop vehicle.

Police shielded him.

The state argued that his custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover a larger alleged extortion and land-grabbing racket that it claimed he had orchestrated.

Chakraborty’s counsel contested the allegations, saying the police had no evidence against him.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Chakraborty to seven days’ police custody.

RELATED TOPICS

Aditi Munshi Police Custody Extortion TMC Councillor Financial Irregularities Bidhannagar Police Calcutta High Court
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