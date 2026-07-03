MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

National Human Rights Commission seeks report on Garden Reach warehouse collapse

Observing that the incident raises concerns of human rights violations, the commission issued notices to Bengal's chief secretary, commissioner of Kolkata Police and municipal commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks

Our Bureau Published 03.07.26, 04:59 AM
National Human Rights Commission

National Human Rights Commission File picture

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Calcutta's Garden Reach on June 24, in which 16 labourers died and 17 others were injured.

Observing that the incident raises concerns of human rights violations, the commission issued notices to Bengal's chief secretary, commissioner of Kolkata Police and municipal commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The commission said the report must include the status of the investigation and details of compensation paid to the families of the deceased and the injured.

About 40 labourers were working at the site when the concrete casting of the iron structure of the under-construction warehouse collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris. Rescue agencies could not ascertain the exact number of trapped workers because no register was maintained at the site.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the collapse.

RELATED TOPICS

Building Collapse National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Garden Reach Workers Human Rights Violation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why can't citizens raise anti-govt, anti-minister slogans, Bombay HC judge asks

Justice Madhav Jamdar criticised the police's 'mala fide' decision to extern Saeed, a former Lok Sabha candidate, from Mumbai and adjoining areas for a period of one year last October, several legal news websites reported
Hardeep Singh Puri
Quote left Quote right

Will relook at petrol, diesel price if global oil rates stay low for next few weeks

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT