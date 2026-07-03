National Human Rights Commission seeks report on Garden Reach warehouse collapse

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Calcutta's Garden Reach on June 24, in which 16 labourers died and 17 others were injured.

Observing that the incident raises concerns of human rights violations, the commission issued notices to Bengal's chief secretary, commissioner of Kolkata Police and municipal commissioner, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

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The commission said the report must include the status of the investigation and details of compensation paid to the families of the deceased and the injured.

About 40 labourers were working at the site when the concrete casting of the iron structure of the under-construction warehouse collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris. Rescue agencies could not ascertain the exact number of trapped workers because no register was maintained at the site.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the collapse.