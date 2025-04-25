A sizzling affair

Sizzler isn’t just food, it’s an experience,” says Saswati Barik. Indeed, from the moment it leaves the kitchen and makes its way to the table, the sizzling sound turns heads. Faces break into smiles, space is cleared for the steaming platter, phone cameras are whipped out for pictures, and finally, you take that first bite. To let diners savour this experience to the fullest, Roots of Calcutta has launched a sizzler festival.

Roots of Calcutta, at New Town Plaza near Axis Mall, belongs to the house of the famous caterers Bijoli Grill and its owner Saswati Barik is the granddaughter of Debu Barik, who had founded the heritage catering company in 1947. “While Bijoli Grill has outlets across India, Roots of Calcutta is our first venture under a different name,” she says. A resident of Rashbehari, Saswati chose New Town for this fine dining experience as “the upcoming township is full of potential”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 120-seater restaurant features two private dining rooms and showcases the four culinary pillars of Calcutta – Bonedi Bari, Nizam, Tangra Chinese, and Anglo-Indian. “Sizzlers are a hit with customers across the board, so we thought of creating a festival around them,” Saswati explains.

Try the Tex-Mex Sizzler, which brings together the bold flavours of Texas and Mexico through a salsa sauce made of tomato, garlic, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chopped coriander. The dish is available in paneer, chicken, or bekti, along with lemon butter sauce. Sides include vegetables, French fries, and portions of both herbed rice and vegetable Hakka noodles.

Vegetarians can dig into the Paneer Sizzler in either a sweet-and-spicy Sichuan style or a tangy Manchow style, featuring light and dark soy sauce. The American Chopsuey Sizzler has already become a bestseller – crisp fried noodles topped with gravy and a perfectly poached sunny-side-up egg.

And of course, no menu from a Bijoli Grill affiliate would be complete without fish. “This is our forte,” smiles chef Jayanta Saha. “We offer a Bhetki Paturi Sizzler (Rs 629) in which the fillet is marinated with kasundi, mustard, green chilli paste, and mustard oil, wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed. It’s served with Basanti Pulao and potato wedges, and is drawing good feedback.”

Another option is the continental-style Fish Sizzler, marinated in lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper, grilled in lemon butter sauce, and served with vegetables alongside a choice of herbed rice or mashed potatoes.

The Chicken Sizzler (Rs 598) is marinated in Worcestershire sauce and grilled, while the American BBQ Chicken Sizzler uses vinegar for tang, ketchup for sweetness, and Tabasco for a spicy kick.

The festival is currently in full swing with no deadline in place. “Last time we held a bekti festival, people left saying: ‘Porer bar pai jyano!’ We realised that these festivals take time to gain currency and if we end it in a week, people might miss out. So this time, we’re going with the flow,” says Saswati.

Keeping the season in mind, the restaurant is also introducing a line of summer coolers – both cocktails and mocktails. “The spicy drinks, especially, have been created to pair well with the sizzlers,” says manager Soumitra Das.

Such numbers include Mango Chilli Cocktail (Rs 419), which combines a choice of vodka or white rum with flavours of mango and chilli peppers. Under mocktails is Icy Spicy Mango, that gets its flavour from black salt, slit green chillies, and chaat masala.

For something sweeter, try the Virgin Fruity Sangria (Rs 262), made with cranberry and grape juice, a dash of salt, and chilled slices of malta and apple. Also on offer is the refreshing Tender Coconut Mojito, with a choice of rum or vodka, coconut water, fresh coconut slices, mint, gandharaj lebu, and honey – adding not just flavour but also a lovely hue to the tall glass.