10th edition of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata raises Rs 45.68 lakh for social service

A race that has put Calcutta on the international running map is also changing the lives of some people in dire need.

The 10th edition of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, partnered by The Telegraph, raised ₹45.68 lakh in charity.

Fundraising for this edition ended on January 10.

Since its inception, the philanthropy corpus now stands at ₹5.16 crore, organisers said.

Every year, the race brings together NGOs working in diverse segments, including education, health, disability, and protection against human trafficking, corporate and individual fundraisers who care to make a difference in someone else’s life.

While institutional support has always been strong, the exemplary individual efforts make the race a driver of social change.

On February 19, the gathering responded with resounding applause as a teenager finished her small but powerful acceptance speech.

Sarah Tabish, in Class XI of Modern High School for Girls, raised over ₹50,000 for survivors of child sexual abuse. A resident of Topsia, Sarah went about knocking on her neighbours’ doors at the housing complex to raise money.

“Child abuse cases are massively under-reported. I come from privilege. That privilege, if unused, means a responsibility unmet. This was my way of acting, as a student who chose not to look away,” Sarah said from the stage.

Roshni Guhathakurta, marathoner and mother, raised ₹51,552 for Child Rights & You (CRY). Born with clubfoot and unable to walk until age four, she went on to complete multiple full and ultra-marathons. She was also a pacer — who sets a steady pace throughout the course and leads a group of runners from the start to the finish at the predetermined time — in the race.

Jhilum Sarkar, yoga instructor, endurance runner, cancer survivor, and mother of two, raised ₹1,13,001 for Tata Medical Center. Also a pacer, Sarkar has turned her personal experience into purpose, choosing to run to raise awareness and funds for cancer treatment.

The three, and several such individuals and organisations, were felicitated last week.

“As we look back on the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, our heart is full of gratitude and pride. This milestone is more than just a number; it is a celebration of a journey, a community, and a city that has truly made this race its own. What began as a vision to bring a world-class running experience has also evolved into a powerful platform for social change,” said Vivek Singh, joint managing director, Procam International, organisers of the race.

The 10th edition brought together over 23,000 runners to the Red Road on December 21 last year.

“Thirty-nine NGOs, more than 25 individual fundraisers, nine corporate partners, alongside thousands of generous donors, came together as the 10th edition raised

₹45.68 lakh for diverse social causes. The fundraising campaigns concluded on January 10 this year,” said a spokesperson.

Cause-neutrality has always been central to the race’s philanthropy. “Fundraising is a collaborative effort. It should not be seen in silos,” said Debashish Ray Choudhari, CEO Impact360 Foundation, the philanthropy partner of the race.