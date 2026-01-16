MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata woman dies following altitude sickness while vacationing in North Sikkim

A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation started, say officials

PTI Published 16.01.26, 07:19 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A 47-year-old woman from Kolkata died while vacationing in the high-altitude North Sikkim on Friday, officials said.

The woman was on a vacation to the Himalayan state along with her family. She was suffering from shortness of breath, and also vomited a few times after reaching Lachung. Despite her condition, she visited Zero Point at 15,300 ft for sightseeing on Thursday, they said.

Around 2 am, she developed acute symptoms of altitude sickness and was rushed to the Lachung Army Field Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, officials said.

It is suspected that high altitude sickness could be the cause of the death since Lachung is also at an elevation of 9,600 ft, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation started, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

