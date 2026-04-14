Kolkata to face public transport crunch after EC requisitions vehicles for April 29 poll phase

The Election Commission is likely to requisition a large number of buses, pool cars and other vehicles for poll duty, raising the possibility of a transport shortage in the city and its adjoining districts ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.

Officials said that the poll panel will start requisitioning vehicles from April 27, leading to a sharp reduction in the number of buses, school vehicles and cabs on city roads.

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“Vehicles are being requisitioned as per requirement to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process, and all necessary arrangements are being made accordingly,” the official said.

Campaigning has intensified across south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and the two 24 Parganas districts, even as concerns mount over the impact of election-related arrangements on daily life.

City Suburban Bus Service general secretary Tito Saha said, “There may be a shortage of transport on city roads during those days. This time, more vehicles than usual are being requisitioned, and people may find it difficult to get buses.” Cab services are also expected to be affected.

Online Cab Operators’ Guild general secretary Indranil Bandyopadhyay said, “A large number of cabs will be taken for election work, so their availability will be limited.” Echoing similar concerns, pool car operators’ representative Sudip Dutta told PTI when contacted, “A large number of pool cars have been taken for election duty. We will not be in a position to take responsibility for transporting students.” Following this, several private schools are considering shifting to online classes for a few days.

Principal of Delhi Public School, New Town, Ambika Mehra, said, “Classes will be held online from April 27 to 30, and there will be a holiday on the day of polling.” Schools used as polling stations would also come under the Election Commission’s control in advance, affecting normal functioning.

Sri Sri Academy principal Gargi Bandyopadhyay said, “Our school will be used as a polling booth, and it will come under the Commission’s control from the afternoon of April 28.” Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4.

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