Kolkata court sends ex-JU student to police custody till August 18 over Bratya Basu heckling

A court in Kolkata on Friday remanded a former student of Jadavpur University to police custody till August 18 in connection with the alleged heckling of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on the campus.

Hindol Majumdar, who is at present a researcher in a Spanish university, was arrested after landing at Delhi from Spain on a look out circular notice issued against him.

Kolkata Police brought Majumdar to the eastern metropolis on transit remand and produced him before the Alipore court on Friday.

Rejecting his bail prayer, the magistrate remanded Majumdar to police custody till August 18.

Police alleged that Majumdar, a former BTech student at JU, was one of the "masterminds of an attack" on Basu's car on the university campus on March 1.

Basu was at the varsity's main campus to attend a meeting of the Trinamool Congress-backed professors' body, WBCUPA. On his way out, he faced demonstrations from Left-wing outfits, who were demanding that the long-pending students' union elections be conducted at the earliest.

Basu alleged that he was physically heckled by the protesters and his car vandalised.

On the other side, the agitating students alleged that some of them were injured as a vehicle in the minister's convoy ran over their feet.

