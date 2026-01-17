Jalpaiguri based contractor arrested for gunshots in the town's residential area

Jalpaiguri police on Friday arrested Ananda Ghosh, a contractor based in Jalpaiguri town, in connection with the firings that occurred in Samajpara on Wednesday night.

At least two rounds of gunshots were fired at a residential area in Samajpara.

One of the bullets hit the windscreen of a car parked by the road in front of a flat and the other shattered the glass door on the ground floor of an apartment.

Police initiated a probe, and Ghosh and another businessman were called to the Kotwali police station for questioning on Thursday. Subsequently, Ghosh was arrested.

According to a police source, Ghosh admitted during interrogation that he had fired his licensed firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Later in the day, he was produced in a local court.

During the hearing, his counsel acknowledged the incident and mentioned that the firing occurred accidentally while the accused was intoxicated.

He appealed for Ghosh’s release on bail.

“After the hearing, the court granted the accused bail on a bond of ₹10,000, with the condition that he must appear before the police once every four weeks,” said Mrinmoy Banerjee, the government lawyer.