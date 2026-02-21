Protest over pending wages, tea estate manager driven out of office by agitated workers

Hundreds of workers at the Hilla tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri staged a protest outside the garden office over pending wages on Friday, eventually forcing the manager and assistant managers out of the garden.

There are around 550 workers in the garden. The workers began a sit-in demonstration outside the garden office in the morning, but the situation turned tense in the afternoon. The workers allegedly barged into the office around 2.30pm, prompting the garden manager, Brijesh Roy, and other assistant managers to vacate the building.

Roy said he first went to his bungalow and left the garden premises around 3pm with other officials after further alleged threats to his life.

Basanti Munda, a worker, alleged that provident fund (PF) contributions have been deducted from their wages but have not been deposited into their account for the past three years.

“Despite working overtime twice daily, we are not paid the overtime wages. Replacement jobs for family members are not provided. Many workers are made to work from 7am to 8pm, without extra compensation,” she said.

Salma Khatun, another worker, accused the garden management of not distributing adequate firewood.

“The garden’s hospital lacks medicines and proper medical facilities. There is no school bus service and our quarters, which are in dilapidated conditions, have not been repaired despite repeated appeals,” said Khatun.

Roy, the manager, who had returned to the garden on Thursday after a leave, rejected the claims. “The wages and gratuity payments are regular. There are some PF dues for which the management has sought some time,” he said.

He mentioned that there was a theft at the factory recently. Police were informed, following which the stolen goods were recovered and the accused was arrested.

“Some people are illegally cutting trees. We suspect they incited others to protest since we took action against them. We have moved to a safer location after we were forcibly driven out of the estate. We have informed the garden owner and the police,” the manager added.