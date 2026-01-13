In death too, Idol unites hill leaders & fans: Prashant Tamang’s body reaches home

The mortal remains of singer-actor Prashant Tamang arrived at Bagdogra Airport on Monday, where hundreds of grieving fans from Darjeeling and nearby areas gathered to pay their final respects.

Tamang, 43, had died in Delhi on Sunday after a sudden cardiac arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamang, who shot to fame as the winner of Indian Idol 3 in 2007, had been a unifying factor for the Gorkha community through his music and acting. The arrival of his body also witnessed a rare show of unity across the political spectrum of the hills.

Among those present at the airport were BJP leader and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha chief and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief executive Anit Thapa, GNLF’s secretary-general and Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, and Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) chief convener Ajoy Edwards. All of them extended condolences to Tamang’s family.

A fan offers tribute to the mortal remains of Prashant Tamang at the Bagdogra Airport on Monday.

From the airport, Tamang’s body was taken to Darjeeling via Darjeeling More, Salbari, Sukna, Kurseong, and other locations. Along the route, fans stopped the vehicle at several points to offer “khadas (traditional scarves)” in keeping with local tradition, paying homage to the singer.

Describing Tamang as an inspiration, Bista said: “He was an iconic Gorkha youth who mesmerised the world with his voice, humility and simplicity. Rising from the Darjeeling hills, he carried the hopes and aspirations of an entire community onto the global stage, making every Gorkha proud. It is heartbreaking to lose someone so young, but his legacy will continue to live on through his music.”

Thapa said Tamang was a unifying force for the Gorkha community worldwide. “Prashant was a musical unifier not only of Indian Gorkhas but of Gorkhas across the world. With his untimely demise, that voice of unity has fallen silent,” Thapa said.

Zimba described Tamang as a symbol of humility and dignity.

“He showed that fame can coexist with humility and greatness with simplicity. From the uniform of duty to the national stage, his journey inspired ordinary households to dream beyond limitations. His songs may fade, but his legacy will echo forever in our collective conscience,” Zimba said.

Later in the afternoon, Tamang’s mortal remains were taken to the Chowrasta in Darjeeling, where it was kept until evening to let people pay their respects. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung was also among the mourners there.

Earlier, Gurung had stated on his official social media page that Tamang played an important role in promoting unity among the Gorkha community and in taking the voice of Gorkha identity to the national level.

The body was handed over to the family later in the evening. His last rites would be held on Tuesday, said sources.