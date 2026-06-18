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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

TMC says Bengal govt removed Mamata Banerjee's security personnel, calls it 'vendetta politics'

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed that there was no security at the entrance of Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Wednesday night

PTI Published 18.06.26, 02:02 PM
Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes part in a protest march with party leaders and supporters against hawker eviction without rehabilitation, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes part in a protest march with party leaders and supporters against hawker eviction without rehabilitation, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. PTI

The TMC on Thursday alleged that long-serving Z-category security personnel protecting Bengal ex-chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been removed, terming it as a "new low in political vendetta".

There is, however, no official confirmation regarding the removal or replacement of any personnel in the security apparatus of the three-term former CM of the state.

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In a post on X, the TMC alleged, "Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action, it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her."

The party also said some of the security personnel have been with Banerjee since her tenure as the railway minister.

Taking a swipe at chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC also alleged, "A shocking new low in political vendetta. What exactly are you plotting, @SuvenduWB? Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If 'petty politics' had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, one of the parliamentarians still loyal to Mamata Banerjee amid a slew of desertions, claimed, "MamataOfficial's PSOs for 20 years were moved out from her residence in Kolkata."

He also claimed that there was no security at the entrance of Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Wednesday night.

Another Rajya Sabha MP from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Sagarika Ghose, wrote on X, "A former CM's security is not about politics, it is the Bengal government's institutional responsibility."

Alleging "politics of vendetta", Ghose asked, "Why have Didi's long-serving security personnel been suddenly withdrawn and has she been left without any security late at night?"

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