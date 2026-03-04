IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Innovative Applied AI School with Focus on Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Smart Systems

PTI
Posted on 04 Mar 2026
14:30 PM

Summary
The initiative is supported by a philanthropic commitment from Dr Jyoti Chatterjee (BTech 1977), who has pledged up to USD 5 million over five years through the IITKGP Foundation USA
Director of IIT Kharagpur Prof Suman Chakraborty said the new school represents a structural shift in how applied AI is institutionalised

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Tuesday announced the launch of a school of digital learning, applied artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In a statement, the institute said the school is a transformative, research-centric initiative designed to redefine how artificial intelligence innovation is conceived, translated and deployed across sectors.

"Envisioned as a fully horizontal, applied AI engine across all academic and industrial verticals, the school will function under the Office of the Dean (Research & Development) — marking a decisive shift from traditional degree-oriented structures toward a high-impact, translational deep-tech model with industry-academia collaboration at its core," the statement said.

The initiative is supported by a philanthropic commitment from Dr Jyoti Chatterjee (BTech 1977), who has pledged up to USD 5 million over five years through the IITKGP Foundation USA.

The framework includes an initial USD 1 million commitment upon signing of the MoU, followed by structured annual gap funding up to a cumulative cap of USD 5 million.

Unlike conventional AI departments, the Jyoti Chatterjee School of Digital Engineering, Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has been designed as an innovation accelerator embedded within a live multidisciplinary ecosystem integrating digital engineering and next-generation computing, artificial intelligence and deep neural systems.

In the healthcare domain, the institute said, the school will leverage integration with the School of Medical Science and Technology (SMST), the Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) on Healthcare, and the clinical ecosystem of the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital to enable real-world validation of AI-driven systems from laboratory prototypes to field deployment.

Operating directly under the Dean (R&D), the school will establish industry-hosted laboratories and AI testbeds, enable co-development platforms with industry and government.

Director of IIT Kharagpur Prof Suman Chakraborty said the new school represents a structural shift in how applied AI is institutionalised.

"This is a unique horizontal, research-driven applied intelligence architecture embedded within the framework of our end-to-end R&D ecosystem — designed to move from code to clinic, prototype to product, and research to national capability," Chakraborty said.

"The Jyoti Chatterjee School will serve as a convergence platform where industry, academia and government co-create sovereign AI solutions for India and the world," he added.

The institute said the school aims to position IIT Kharagpur as a lighthouse institution for responsible, ethical and sovereign AI aligned with India’s technological self-reliance mission, fostering indigenous capabilities across healthcare, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and smart systems.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2026
14:32 PM
IIT Kharagpur Digital learning
