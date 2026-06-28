Finger at Malda zilla parishad TMC member for salary fraud, complaint lodged by BJP

Four elected BJP members of the Malda zilla parishad have lodged a written complaint with the district magistrate, alleging that a Trinamool member of the apex rural body had illegally drawn his salary as a schoolteacher, despite remaining absent from work for several months.

The complaint alleged that Paritosh Sarkar simultaneously received his salary as an assistant teacher and the honorarium and allowances payable to a zilla parishad member in violation of government rules.

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Tarashankar Roy, a BJP member of the zilla parishad, along with three other elected BJP members, submitted the complaint to the DM.

They alleged that Sarkar, popularly known as “Bachchu Master” in Kaliachak 3 block, had been absent from Kumbhira High School for months.

“We collected photocopies of the teachers’ attendance register from Kumbhira High School in Kaliachak 3 block, where he is employed as an assistant teacher. The register shows that he remained absent from the school for months but continued to receive his monthly salary. He not only deprived his students of proper teaching but also illegally withdrew his salary,” Roy said.

Roy claimed that Sarkar was drawing government money from two sources simultaneously.

“He was also receiving the honorarium and allowances payable to a zilla parishad member. An individual cannot draw government remuneration from two sources at the same time. But being an influential Trinamool leader, he paid little heed to such norms,” the BJP member alleged.

Sarkar's wife Chandana served as the sahakari sabhadhipati of the zilla parishad and was the Trinamool MLA from Baishnabnagar from 2021 to 2026.

Sarkar denied the charges. “The allegations are baseless. Some people are hatching a conspiracy against me.”

An official of the Malda district administration said: “The additional district magistrate (zilla parishad) has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest. If the allegations are found to be true, the person concerned will have to refund the salary received, along with interest. Legal action will also be initiated.”