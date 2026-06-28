'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Congress student protest spotlights Calcutta, seeks support mobilisation

The Congress is focusing on Calcutta as one of the key urban centres to mobilise support for its nationwide student movement, “Chhatron Ki Goonj”, which will culminate in the “Delhi Chalo” event on August 9.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead this movement in Delhi on August 9, marking the date's significance. On August 9, 1942, the British government arrested Mahatma Gandhi and the entire top Congress leadership for launching the Quit India Movement.

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Sources said the Congress’s special focus on Bengal through this city-based programme assumes significance amid the Trinamool Congress debacle in the recent Assembly polls. The Congress aims to revive its two key wings in Bengal — the student and youth wings.

The movement has been organised to channel the students’ discontent and anger over the recent NEET paper leak.

The main theme of both the campaign and its August 9 culmination event is centred on this issue.

The “Chhatron Ki Goonj” movement demands the resignation of Union higher education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to the “paper leak mafia raj”.

“Besides other states, the severe outrage among students over the issue will lead to a storm of protests that will sweep Calcutta. We will continue the campaign for 40 days, and the participation of students and youth from here in the August 9 protest in Delhi will be significant,” said Prasenjit Bose, Calcutta city coordinator of the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” movement.

“Through this campaign, the Congress leadership, particularly student and youth leaders, including former party workers, will be involved to make the event successful,” he added.

The Congress leadership believes that, amid the current political scenario, this will provide an opportunity to strengthen the party’s organisation ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A Congress source said that although the culmination programme in Delhi on August 9 will be led by Rahul, the overall coordination of the campaign across 28 cities, including Calcutta, is being carried out under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.

According to the campaign strategy, the outreach will begin on June 30 with the distribution of pamphlets, street-corner meetings and student outreach programmes in the 28 cities.

Throughout July, the Congress leadership will organise weekly programmes. Campus outreach drives will be held regularly.

A Congress source said the extensive campaign and movement would help the Grand Old Party rebuild its weakened organisation not only in Calcutta but across Bengal.

The source claimed that as the student and youth wings of Mamata Banerjee’s party suffered a major setback after Trinamool's debacle in the recent Bengal polls, many of those associated with her party were likely to come under the Congress umbrella.

A Congress leader said an action committee would be formed in Calcutta to take the campaign to a new level. Representatives from social organisations will also be included.