'Hasn't happened in any other state': Bengal minister Shashi Panja unable to verify voter status ahead of polls

State industries minister Shashi Panja, seeking re-election from north Calcutta's Shyampukur, was marked under adjudication when the final draft rolls were published on February 28.

Since midnight of March 24, (Monday) the minister and Trinamool nominee has not been able to verify whether she is still a voter in her constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I need to see it in black and white. Even if someone tells me my name is in the voters list, it will not be enough," Panja told The Telegraph Online on Thursday evening.

Also Read My home is being stoned by the BJP goondas, says Trinamool minister Shashi Panja

Since the Election Commission of India published the supplementary list on Monday, there remains no clarity on how many voters have been added to or removed from the electoral roll.

For the first phase of polling on April 23, the supplementary list can be updated till the last date of filing nominations, which is April 6.

The last date of filing of nominations for the second phase, where Shyampukur is among the 142 remaining constituencies, is April 9.

Apart from Panja, at least 13 other candidates cutting across party lines are still under the commission's cloud.

On Wednesday evening, a senior poll panel official said 32 lakh cases had been disposed of till Tuesday. Of these 35 lakh cases, 35 to 40 per cent were rejected by the judicial officers in charge of the adjudication process.

The final rolls released in February had marked 60 lakh-plus voters under adjudication. Around 6.44 crore voters were enrolled in the final rolls.

Minister Panja along with her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya and Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Bapi Haldar met Bengal's chief electoral officer on Thursday afternoon.

"For 40 minutes at the CEO's office the technical team tried to get the data on the PDF file. They couldn't show us the data," Haldar told the media after meeting the CEO.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the CEO could not provide answers to most of the questions raised by the three-member delegation.

"It appears the commission is going to the polls with a truncated list. Many genuine voters will be left out. Some candidates will not be able to file nominations. This is unprecedented. This hasn't happened in any other state," minister Panja said. "The commission is technologically challenged. This (publishing supplementary list) cannot be the responsibility of the voters or a political party."

A senior official of the Election Commission said, 36 lakh out of the 60-lakh plus cases have been decided. The second set of supplementary list is scheduled to be published on Friday, even though the number of voters deleted in the first supplementary list is still not clear.

On Shashi Panja's claim the official said, "In Shyampukur 2,700 cases have been disposed. Work is complete. Once the list comes with e-sign she will get to know," said Manoj Kumar Agarwal, chief electoral officer.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said, "The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring against the bona fide citizens of the country. In the name of SIR, those living here for a hundred years are being forced to give proof of their citizenship. Even elderly people are being asked to stand in queues for hours, just to see their names either deleted (from the electoral rolls) or under adjudication."

"The BJP is doing whatever they want. But we won't allow them to commit such atrocities on the public. This country belongs to everyone. This battle is to protect the soil of Bengal," he said.