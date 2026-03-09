7.5 lakh candidates vie for 5,444 non-teaching posts (Group D) in schools in Bengal

Around 7.5 lakh candidates wrote the state-level selection test on Sunday to shortlist candidates for 5,444 non-teaching posts (Group D) in schools.

The test, conducted by the school service commission (SSC), was held for non-teaching positions and will shortlist candidates for Group D (peon) posts in state-aided secondary and higher secondary schools. The test was held for the first time after 2016.

The results are unlikely to be published before July, said SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar.

“The test was held peacefully. For the selection of Group C (held on March 1) and Group D (held on March 8) employees, more than 15 lakh candidates wrote the tests. The commission will need time to evaluate so many answer scripts. It will not be possible to publish the results before July this year,” the SSC chairperson said.

Several candidates from other states — particularly in large numbers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — wrote the Bengal non-teaching staff selection exam on Sunday, education minister Bratya Basu wrote on his X handle.

The minister wrote: “The commission held the selection test for Group D positions on Sunday. It must be specifically mentioned that 2,751 candidates from outside Bengal wrote the test. This included a bulk of candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

“This goes to show that Bengal under the watch of chief minister Mamata Banerjee is a safe place for people regardless of their religion, caste and creed,” the minister wrote.

It is not the first time candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have taken part in a recruitment exercise in Bengal.

According to figures provided by the minister on March 1, 4,893 candidates from outside Bengal appeared for the exam to shortlist candidates for Group C posts.

The minister then posted on his X handle that this included over 3,000 candidates from the “double engine governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The school recruitment policy in Bengal does not have a domicile policy, and aspirants from all states can sit for the exam.

Among the candidates for Group D posts on Sunday were MA and MCom graduates.

Many of the candidates hoped that the selection process would be fair this time.

On April 3, the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of 17,206 teachers and 8,544 non-teaching staff because they had been recruited through a process in 2016 that the Supreme Court found to be “vitiated” and “tainted beyond redemption”.

Tushika Chatterjee, who completed her MA in English and BeD degree, wrote the test at Jadavpur Vidyapith, one of the 1,707 exam centres across the state.

“I wrote the tests for teaching positions last September, but was unable to make it onto the merit list for teaching positions at the HS level. The interview for the secondary level is pending. I took the selection test for Group C positions on March 1. Today I took the test for the Group D positions as well,” said Chatterjee.

Ankita Sardar, who graduated with a medical technologist programme, was among the candidates appearing for the test at Jadavpur Vidyapith.

“I want the commission to hold a fair selection this time”, said Sarkar.