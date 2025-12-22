'Govt must back Bangla Hindus', Bhagwat calls for religious unity 'to end suffering'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Indian government must stand beside Hindus in Bangladesh amid scary reports of torture on them in the neighbouring country.

He urged Hindus around the world to help according to their capacity.

The RSS chief was attending a daylong event, Baktritamala (a series of lectures), at the Science City Auditorium in Calcutta, where he addressed around 2,000 people from different spheres of society on the occasion of the RSS centenary celebrations (1925–2025).

“To correct the present adverse situation, everyone must work together. From a social perspective, I can say that the suffering of Hindus will end only then. All Hindus across the world must help (those Hindus in Bangladesh) as much as they can. Hindus have only one country — India. The government of India must take steps in this matter,” Bhagwat said while answering questions on the current situation in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 25, over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh on December 20.

Bhagwat’s statement came on a day when the Union ministry of external affairs said it had urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that the perpetrators of the barbaric murder of Das are brought to justice.

In a statement, the Union home ministry said that the Indian government had conveyed its concerns to its Bangladesh counterpart regarding attacks on minorities there.

"Perhaps the government has been doing something. Some actions (of the government) can be spoken about, while some cannot,” Bhagwat added while responding to eight questions on Bangladesh, the plight of Hindus there, and the impact of developments in the neighbouring country on Bengal.

One of the questions, which was raised by the leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was about the Sangh’s thoughts on saving Hindus in Bangladesh.

Bhagwat said that, as RSS chief, he shares the same concerns as other Hindus who are worried about the minority community in Bangladesh.

“Every Hindu should come together to help the minority people in Bangladesh. We are already doing so,” he said during the Q&A.

In an earlier session, while addressing the audience about the RSS’s work and future plans, Bhagwat said that establishing a “society-to-society” contact was important, because peace in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh would also be good for our country.

There was also a question on whether the Indian government should open the border as it did in 1971 to allow Hindus to enter India to save themselves from Bangladeshi fundamentalist forces.

“Whether Bangladesh’s border should be opened again as it was before is an administrative process. It is necessary to monitor who is entering through the border. If it is opened for Hindus, how can one ensure that others do not enter as well?” Bhagwat asked.

Answering questions related to the crisis faced by Hindus in Bengal, Bhagwat said that the only solution was Hindu unity.

“We all must stand together. If Hindu society stands united, it will not take long to change the situation in Bengal,” he said.

However, Bhagwat declined to answer a question about a possible change in power in Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, stating that political change was not his subject.

He admitted that the recent developments in Bangladesh had have an impact on Bengal.

New Babri mosque

Mohan Bhagwat alleged a political conspiracy behind the proposed new Babri Masjid in Murshidabad.