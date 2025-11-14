GI tag for twin Lepcha musical instruments, Tungbuk, Puntong Palit get national honour

Two ancient Lepcha musical instruments, the Tungbuk and the Puntong Palit have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, giving them national recognition as unique cultural treasures of the region.

The Tungbuk is a three-string instrument the Puntong Palit is a bamboo flute.

The instruments were officially registered under the musical instrument category of the Geographical Indication Registry of the Government of India and is granted by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

The GI registration certificates were formally presented on Wednesday during the First Tribal Business Conclave held in New Delhi, organised by the Union ministries of culture, tribal affairs, and commerce and industry.

Ugen Palzor Lepcha, the president of the Mutanchi Lom Aal Shezum (MLAS) and Namgyal Lepcha, the cultural secretary of MLAS, who had submitted the GI tag applications for the Sikkim Lepcha Tungbuk and Sikkim Lepcha Puntong Palit respectively, received the certificates at the Delhi event.

The MLAS is an NGO based in Dzong. The GI recognition project received support from NABARD, Gangtok.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Thursday extended his congratulation to the Lepcha community of Sikkim.

“This recognition by the government of India is a moment of immense pride for our state and a testament to Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage. It not only celebrates the artistic and spiritual legacy of the Lepcha community but also strengthens our collective resolve to preserve and promote indigenous traditions for future generations,” Golay wrote is his official Facebook account.

Sources said it took almost three years to receive the GI tag.

“The GI registration not only provides formal recognition to these distinctive folk musical instruments of the Lepcha community but also strengthens effort to preserve and revive them,” the MLAS said in a written statement. "The association believes that the institutional recognition will help bridge the knowledge gap among the younger generation and support the livelihoods of artisans who craft these instruments."

The other musical instruments in India to receive the GI tag are the Bobbili Veena, the Thanjavur Veena and the Banarasi Shehnai. The Thanjavur Veena was the first instrument in India to receive a GI tag.

From the Darjeeling-Sikkim region, Darjeeling Tea and Dalle Khursani or red cherry pepper chilli has earned the GI tag in the past. Darjeeling Tea was the first product in India to get the status.