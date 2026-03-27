Gautam Deb focuses on five development issues for upcoming elections; promises new Siliguri district

Gautam Deb, who is contesting on the Trinamool Congress ticket from the Siliguri Assembly seat, has outlined a five-point development agenda for the upcoming elections and promised a new district with headquarters in Siliguri.

While interacting with residents at Pranami Mandir Road in the city on Thursday, Deb said the longstanding demand for the Siliguri district would be the cornerstone of his campaign.

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“I am contesting the upcoming Assembly election with a focus on five major issues, the foremost being the upgrade of Siliguri into a district. Alongside, we aim to develop an international cricket stadium dedicated to our city’s pride, Richa Ghosh, and upgrade the Kanchanjunga Stadium into an international-standard sports facility,” he said.

Deb, who is also the Siliguri mayor, highlighted other priorities, including the renovation of the Siliguri court premises and ensuring land rights for residents, all of which he said were crucial for the city’s long-term development.

For years, the demand for granting the status of a district to Siliguri has been raised repeatedly, but it has rarely featured prominently in election campaigns.

Political observers note that this is perhaps the first time an important political leader has made it a central poll plank.

Strategically located near international borders and serving as the commercial hub of north Bengal, Siliguri is widely known as the “gateway to the Northeast”. Despite its importance, it is still a subdivision in the Darjeeling district. The administrative headquarters is in Darjeeling, which is around 80km from here.

Deb is considered Trinamool’s key face in north Bengal. He had been elected twice from the Dabgram-Fulbari constituency and held the portfolios of north Bengal development and tourism in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

However, this marks his first electoral contest from Siliguri, his home turf, in the Assembly polls.

Observers point out that Siliguri’s demand for district status has gained momentum, especially after the state government created new districts such as Alipurduar and Kalimpong by bifurcating larger administrative units.

They pointed out that ahead of the elections, Deb’s focus on district status and infrastructure development was expected to reshape the political discourse in the region.

“Given its connectivity through air, rail, and road, and its growing urban importance, Siliguri deserves to be a separate district. Raising this issue prominently can have an impact among the voters,” said a political observer.