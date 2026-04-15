Two north government schools bury bell, employ AI; automated announcement system for students

Two state-aided schools in Alipurduar district have replaced the traditional school bell with an AI-based automated announcement system in a new initiative in north Bengal.

The AI-enabled system has been introduced at the Jateswar Higher Secondary School and the Jateswar Girls’ Higher Secondary School, both located in Falakata block of the district, with over 1,500 students enrolled in each institution.

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Usually, the ringing of a bell signals key activities such as morning assembly, the beginning and end of classes, midday meal breaks and the closing of the school day. These have now been replaced by automated voice announcements.

Soma Dey, the headmistress of Jateswar Girls’ Higher Secondary School, said the move was driven by necessity.

“In 2016, non-teaching staff were removed from schools, which created operational challenges. We initially tried to manage by engaging employees through using our own funds, but later faced financial constraints. We were looking for a permanent solution, and when we came across the automatic announcement system, we decided to adopt it,” she said.

Given the large campuses of both schools, loudhailers have been installed across various corners to ensure that the announcements are clearly heard. Once the app-based system is activated, announcements are made automatically at scheduled times throughout the day.

These announcements guide students through their daily routine — from calling them to assemble on the ground in an orderly manner, to indicating the start and end of each class, reminding them to wash hands before the midday meal and return home in a disciplined manner at the end of the day.

Teachers believe the system not only streamlines school operations but also inspires students by introducing them to modern technology.

Amit Kumar Dutta, the teacher-in-charge of Jateswar Higher Secondary School, said the idea was inspired by similar systems used elsewhere.

“I had come to know that a school in Midnapore had implemented an automatic announcement system. We proposed the idea to our school managing committee, which approved it immediately,” he said.

The installation costs were partially borne by the school authorities and managing committee members, while recurring expenses will be shared by a section of teachers and committee members, said sources.

Parents welcomed the initiative. “We'd heard that some schools in Calcutta and Midnapore had adopted such systems, but in our district and probably north Bengal, this is the first such initiative. We welcome it. It will guide our kids better,” said a parent.