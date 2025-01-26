From music maestros to educationists, meet the 9 Padma Shri awardees from Bengal

Nine remarkable individuals from West Bengal were honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri this year.

These awardees, including Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, Dhak maestro Gokul Chandra Das, and renowned industrialists like Pawan Goenka, have been pivotal in their respective domains, celebrating the rich cultural, philanthropic, and professional legacies of the region.

The Padma Awards, announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, honour the extraordinary efforts of individuals who have made a lasting impact across a diverse range of fields, from the world of music and performing arts to education, industry, and social work.

From Bollywood singer Arijit Singh to Dhak maestro Gokul Chandra Dey, these awardees have left an indelible mark in their respective fields.

Here’s a look at their inspiring journeys and achievements:

1 9 File

ADVERTISEMENT

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, the voice behind countless chart-topping Bollywood hits, was honoured with the Padma Shri for his immense contribution to Indian music. The singer from Murshidabad has become a global icon, known for his soulful voice and versatility across genres.

Starting his journey from a small town in West Bengal, Arijit rose to fame with songs like Tum Hi Ho and Channa Mereya. Beyond his music, Arijit is known for his humility and philanthropy, supporting educational and medical initiatives in his hometown.

2 9 Gokul Chandra Das/ Screengrab

Gokul Chandra Das

Gokul Chandra Das, a Dhak maestro, received the Padma Shri for redefining this traditional percussion art form. Known for training over 150 women in a male-dominated field, Dey has revolutionised the world of Dhak playing.

Das also designed a lighter Dhak to make the instrument more accessible. His performances with maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar have elevated the Dhak to international acclaim.

3 9 Mamata Shankar/ File

Mamata Shankar

Actor and dancer Mamata Shankar, daughter of legendary dancer Uday Shankar, was honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema and performing arts.

With a career spanning over 50 films, including collaborations with iconic directors like Satyajit Ray, Mamata Shankar is also a celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher, continuing her family's artistic legacy.

4 9 File

Tejendra Narayan Majumdar

Sarod virtuoso Tejendra Narayan Majumdar was awarded the Padma Shri for his dedication to classical music. He has inspired a new generation to explore the mellifluous depths of Indian classical music.

Majumdar, a disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, is renowned for his ability to blend tradition with innovation. He dedicates his award to his mentors and the rich heritage of Indian classical music.

5 9 File

Swami Pradiptananda

Swami Pradiptananda of Bharat Sevashram Sangha received the Padma Shri for his relentless philanthropic efforts and spiritual leadership.

Known as Kartik Maharaj, he has spearheaded various initiatives in education, healthcare, and disaster relief across India, making a lasting impact on countless lives.

6 9 File

Pawan Goenka

Industrialist Pawan Goenka, a pioneer in India’s automotive and space industries, was honoured with the Padma Shri for his impactful contributions.

After an illustrious career at Mahindra & Mahindra, where he revolutionised the SUV segment, Goenka now leads IN-SPACe, advancing India's space exploration. He credits his Kolkata roots and early education for his success.

7 9 File

Sajjan Bhajanka

Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman of Century Plyboards, was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to industry and philanthropy.

Under his leadership, Century Plyboards became India’s largest plywood manufacturer. Bhajanka’s philanthropic efforts in education and healthcare have further solidified his legacy.

8 9 Nagendra Nath Roy/ Screengrab

Nagendra Nath Roy

Educationist Nagendra Nath Roy was honoured with the Padma Shri for his pioneering work in the field of education and community development.

Roy has worked tirelessly to promote literacy and create accessible education models in rural West Bengal, empowering generations of students with knowledge and opportunities.

9 9 parivaar.org

Vinayak Lohani

Social worker Vinayak Lohani was awarded the Padma Shri for his transformative efforts in the fields of child welfare and education.

As the founder of Parivaar, an organisation that provides holistic care and education to underprivileged children, Lohani has impacted thousands of lives, embodying the spirit of service.