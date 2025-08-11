From cube to hi-tech hospital in minutes: Demonstration at AIIMS-Kalyani

In a major step towards strengthening emergency healthcare delivery, AIIMS-Kalyani has been equipped with BHISHM cubes — a cutting-edge modular medical response system capable of providing immediate trauma care to up to 200 victims directly at disaster sites.

The system was introduced at the institute last Thursday, marking a significant advancement in rapid medical response infrastructure in the region.

BHISHM, short for Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri, is not merely a medical kit but the world’s first indigenous portable hospital.

Designed as a comprehensive mobile medical unit, it is built into three modular pillars and promises to revolutionise emergency care during mass casualty events. One of its most remarkable features is its ability to be fully deployed within just 12 minutes — a critical advantage during the "golden hour" when swift medical attention can save lives.

The cube comprises 72 lightweight components, each under 20kg, allowing for versatile transportation — whether hand-carried, moved on bicycles, or even air-dropped by drones.

“In disaster zones, time is life. BHISHM Cubes bridge the gap between rescue and treatment, ensuring last-mile medical support,” said retired Air Vice Marshal Tanmoy Roy, the chief innovator and designer of the system, who previously served as Chief Surgeon to the Indian Armed Forces. He also stressed the importance of sending medical personnel along with the BHISHM system as part of the first response team at any disaster or accident site.

Developed under the Aarogya Maitri Project by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with technical support from the Union ministry of defence, the BHISHM system is already operational in high-altitude terrains with the Indian Army and Air Force. Its international reach has also expanded, with deployments in Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and Myanmar. Most recently, India handed over 10 BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government to provide quick medical support in war-affected zones.

“It is our commitment to life, resilience, and innovation. This is a noble integration of technology and humanitarian spirit. BHISHM Cubes enable life-saving treatment within the critical golden hour, preventing the loss of precious lives during disasters,” said Ramji Singh, executive director of AIIMS-Kalyani.

On Thursday, Air Vice Marshall Professor Roy conducted a live demonstration and training session for healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, disaster response teams, as well as officers from the Indian Army and the BSF at the AIIMS-Kalyani campus.

“This hands-on training aims to ensure rapid deployment and effective use of the cubes during emergencies,” said Ajay Mullick, professor and medical superintendent of AIIMS-Kalyani.

Each BHISHM cube is meticulously assembled into 72 aluminum modules and includes advanced trauma life support systems, portable X-ray and ultrasound machines, refrigeration units for storing temperature-sensitive medicines, generator-powered workstations, portable ventilators, a fully functional operation theatre, temporary accommodation for healthcare staff, and a wide range of essential clinical and surgical tools.

Integrated with artificial intelligence and data analytics, the system allows for real-time monitoring, seamless coordination, and efficient management of field medical operations. A tablet-based software enables operators to track equipment, monitor expiry dates, and maintain overall readiness for future deployments.

The demonstration at AIIMS-Kalyani showcased how the BHISHM cube can be swiftly deployed and made functional within minutes of arrival at a disaster site, offering care to up to 200 injured victims. It is also capable of performing emergency life-saving surgical procedures on as many as 60 patients on-site.

The BHISHM cubes will be stationed at AIIMS-Kalyani to support the state’s disaster response capacity, AIIMS Kalyani Director Ramji Singh said.