Five arrested with firearms in Malda, narcotics and cash also seized in raids

A team from the Chanchal police station in Malda acted on a tip-off and arrested five persons with firearms at Nalkhutiya late on Tuesday.

Those arrested were Sukdev Saha, Amit Kumar Saha, Ganesh Mahaldar, Md Rejaul and Md Amad, all from Bihar's Katihar district. Three firearms and three rounds of live ammunition were seized from them.

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The police are now trying to find out if they were involved in an arms-dealing racket or had assembled to commit any crime.

Narcotics

Kaliachak police in Malda conducted two separate raids and arrested three persons with narcotics from Kaliachak late on Tuesday. The estimated price of the total seized narcotics is around ₹1.5 crores, police sources said.

Based on specific information, the police raided Kaliachak and arrested Samir Nabad and Md Ibrahim, both locals, with 1.181 kilos of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) on them. Cops also recovered a two-wheeler from them.

In a separate raid on Tuesday, the police arrested Rahman Seikh of Mojempur, and recovered 502 grams of brown sugar in a plastic packet from him.

Cash seized

A static surveillance team in the Cooch Behar district seized ₹16.8 lakh in cash from a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that around 6.10am, the team intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint in Nayabazar, Lalbazar panchayat, of the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency.

On checking the vehicle, they found cash in a bag. The with the cash failed to produce documentation to clarify its source or purpose.

The team seized the cash. It has been kept at the police station and will be handed over to the income tax department.