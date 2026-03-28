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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Fire breaks out on stage after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leaves poll rally in Birbum

Banerjee and other leaders had come down from the podium in Labhpur and were on their way out of the venue when flames were seen emanating from one of the pillars of the stage, they said

PTI Published 28.03.26, 09:10 PM
Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee PTI

A fire broke out at a corner of a dais just after the completion of an election rally by senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday, officials said.

Banerjee and other leaders had come down from the podium in Labhpur and were on their way out of the venue when flames were seen emanating from one of the pillars of the stage, they said.

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The fire brigade personnel posted at the site quickly doused the blaze before it could spread, the officials said.

The crowd that had come to the meeting had also left the place at the time of the incident.

No casualties were reported and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, they added.

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Birbhum All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
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