Fresh lens on RG Kar case: Calcutta HC to hear CBI, Abhaya's parents' plea for further probe

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will on May 21 hear the prayers of the CBI and the RG Kar rape-murder victim's parents' plea for further investigation into the crime.

The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have moved the high court seeking further investigation into the crime, claiming that more than one person was involved in the gruesome incident.

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One Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court for the crime.

A division bench presided by Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that it will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was entrusted with the rape-murder probe by the high court, as well as the parents of the victim doctor, on May 21.

Former principal under scanner

The Bengal government sanctioned the prosecution of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with a case of financial irregularities linked to the institution.

An order issued on Monday by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated the governor, being the competent authority, accorded sanction for Ghosh's prosecution under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It also stated that the sanction was granted after "fully and carefully examining" the case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents.

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in procurement and allied matters at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh's tenure as principal.