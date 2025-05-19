Enhanced thunderstorm and heavy rainfall forecast across Bengal till May 22

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a multi-day weather warning for both North and South Bengal owing to an east-west trough running from Punjab to north Bangladesh across Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar and north Gangetic West Bengal.

This system, situated 1.5 km above mean sea level, combined with favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cause enhanced thunderstorm activity, gusty winds and heavy rainfall in several districts across Bengal.

Over the past 24 hours, gusty winds with maximum speeds between 30-48 kmph were reported at one or two places in West Burdwan, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and Purulia districts of South Bengal, as well as in Malda district of North Bengal.

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at one or two places in North Dinajpur district of North Bengal.

Forecast for May 19

In South Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

A slightly lower intensity of thunderstorms with gusty winds at 40-50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain is expected at one or two places in Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Nadia, Hooghly and East Burdwan.

The remaining districts of South Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places.

In North Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, lightning and heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) are very likely at one or two places over Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Darjeeling.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds at 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely at one or two places in the other districts, with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) anticipated in Coochbehar.

Forecast for May 20

In South Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are likely at one or two places in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Murshidabad, Nadia and West Burdwan.

North Bengal is expected to experience more intense weather on this day.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts.

North Dinajpur is also likely to receive heavy rainfall (7–11 cm).

Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts are likely to face thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm).

The rest of the districts are expected to receive thunderstorms with gusty winds at 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain, along with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) at one or two places in Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

Forecast for May 21

South Bengal is expected to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places across Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

In North Bengal, all districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, lightning, and light to moderate rain.

Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is likely at one or two places in North Dinajpur and Coochbehar districts.

Forecast for May 22

A widespread thunderstorm activity is expected across all districts of South Bengal, with gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Similarly, North Bengal is likely to face thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall across all districts.

Coochbehar district, in particular, may receive heavy rainfall (7–11 cm).

Authorities have warned of possible damages to standing crops, vegetables and horticultural produce.

There is also a heightened risk of lightning strikes, especially in open fields.

Loose and unsecured structures may suffer damage and urban areas could face traffic disruptions.

In the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, landslides remain a potential hazard.

Residents are advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity, avoid taking refuge under trees or electric poles and refrain from contact with water bodies.

Traffic may need to be regulated judiciously during periods of intense rainfall.