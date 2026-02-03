MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Enforcement Directorate raids in West Bengal linked to coal mining, transportation case

About ten premises, including those belonging to a state police official Manoranjan Mondal, are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, say officials

PTI Published 03.02.26, 12:17 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, officials said.

About ten premises, including those belonging to a state police official Manoranjan Mondal, are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam case being probed by the federal probe agency in which it had raided the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata last month.

Some persons identified as Kiran Khan, Sekh Akhtar, Prabir Datta, Mirza H Baig among others are being raided as part of the latest action, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids
