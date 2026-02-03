Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, first-look poster out

A blood-soaked Ranveer Singh clenches his fist and looks up with a menacing gaze in a first-look poster of Dhurandhar 2, a sequel to the Aditya Dhar-directed film, slated to hit theatres on March 19.

The poster was dropped by the actor ahead of a teaser for the film at 12.12pm on Tuesday.

Titled, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The poster features Ranveer in a rugged look as he stands under heavy rainfall while being completely drenched in blood. He stares at an oncoming enemy with a piercing gaze.

The word “revenge” and the film’s release date appear in the background.

Industry colleagues including Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Anyaa Singh reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Some eagle-eyed fans on X noticed Ranveer tagging and mentioning Akshaye Khanna in the post, leading to speculation that the actor will be returning in the sequel.

“Wowwwww…it seems Akshaye Khanna is back…If true, then this is the most exciting news about Dhurandhar 2,” an X user wrote.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama smashed several box office records after its release. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.