Price of secularism? Police case against Hindu man for rescuing Muslim trader in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand police have registered a case against a Hindu gym owner who saved a minority community trader from harassment by Bajrang Dal members and identified himself as a Muslim when confronted, later asserting that he stood for secular values.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal district, had on Saturday stood up for Mohammad Shoeb, 60, when a group of Bajrang Dal activists asked him to change the name of his garment store — Baba School Dresses & Matching Centre — on the ground that the only “Baba” they recognised and revered was Lord Hanuman, the presiding deity of the local Sidhbali temple.

When the Bajrang members asked him who he was, Deepak said: “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

As word of Deepak’s actions spread and he was hailed widely on social media — with even Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi calling him the “hero of India” — the gym owner said he identified himself as Mohammad Deepak as it was a fusion of his Hindu identity with the identity of Muslims to convey his idea of India.

“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion,” Deepak said in a video uploaded on Instagram.

Shoeb alleged that the Bajrang Dal members demanded that he either change the name of his shop or convert to Hinduism.

Police said Deepak had been booked on the complaint of a local, Kamal Pal, who alleged he had used foul language and disturbed law and order.

Pradeep Negi, the local police inspector, said Deepak had been questioned.

“The police have registered a case against 30-40 unidentified people for breach of peace. We are looking into CCTV footage. We have registered a second case on the basis of a written complaint by Wakeel Ahmad, a local, alleging that unidentified people manhandled some members of his community in Kotdwar market and used communal language against them,” Negi said.

Negi added: “The third case was filed against Deepak on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Kamal Pal, another local. He has said Deepak and 30 others used foul language against some people and disturbed law and order.”

“Our primary investigation suggests that anti-social elements from Uttar Pradesh entered Kotdwar and created a problem here. We are alert now,” he added.

Chandra Mohan Singh, additional superintendent of police of Pauri Garhwal, said the border between Kotdwar and Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore district had been sealed and a force deployed at the market.

Singh said: “They are conducting flag marches in the disturbed area. The shopkeeper (Shoeb) will not remove the board from his shop and the protesters have decided not to make it an issue.”

Naresh Uniyal, the Uttarakhand president of the Gau Rakshak Dal and a leader of the Bajrang Dal, demanded the arrest of Deepak and the others “who attacked us”.

“The shopkeeper had agreed a few days ago to change the name of his shop, but he mobilised some other shopkeepers on January 31 when we went there,” Uniyal added.

Deepak’s actions have earned him rich praise.

Rahul, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote on X on Monday: “Deepak is a hero of India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity — the Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh have been trampling every day. He is a live symbol of love amid the shops of hatred and this pinches the government the most.

“The Sangh Parivar is deliberately injecting economic and social poison into the country so that India is divided and some people rule by creating fear. The BJP government in Uttarakhand is openly supporting anti-social elements.... We need more Deepaks, who don’t submit and don’t fear them, and those who stand by the Constitution with force.”

Maulana Sharafat Ali Qasmi, the state general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has written to the local police, urging them to provide security to Deepak.

“Deepak is trying to protect the social fabric of the area. Instead of rewarding him, the government has filed a case against him and is harassing him in the name of interrogation,” Qasmi said.