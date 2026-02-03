MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jalpaiguri migrant worker crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh

Sources said around two months back, he had travelled to Nagalapuram, a village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, with four other relatives in search of jobs

Our Correspondent Published 03.02.26, 08:05 AM
Representational image File picture

A 26-year-old migrant worker from Jalpaiguri was crushed to death at a stone-crushing unit in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, barely two months after he had reached there in search of a job.

Buddhiman Rajmal, the victim, was from Kherkatabusty in Nagrakata block.

Sources said around two months back, he had travelled to Nagalapuram, a village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, with four other relatives in search of jobs. There, they were working at the stone-crushing site.

On Saturday night, while the group was engaged in stone-crushing work, a massive rock suddenly split and collapsed on Buddhiman.

He was trapped under the stone and died on the spot. The incident happened on the same day his sister-in-law's wedding was underway in his native village.

The joyous occasion turned into mourning as the news of the accident reached the village, leaving residents shocked and grief-stricken, said local sources.

On Monday afternoon, his body reached Kherkatabusty, and later, the last rites were conducted.

