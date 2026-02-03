MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 February 2026

Cylinder explodes at Madhyamik exam centre in Cooch Behar

The school in the Tufanganj 1 block is the Madhyamik exam centre of 202 Class X students from Balabhut High School, Balabhut Vidyasaga Vidyapith, and Krishnapur High School

Our Correspondent Published 03.02.26, 08:03 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An LPG cylinder exploded at the canteen of Nakkatigach Higher Secondary School in Cooch Behar district on Monday, when over 200 students were writing down the Madhyamik exam.

The school in the Tufanganj 1 block is the Madhyamik exam centre of 202 Class X students from Balabhut High School, Balabhut Vidyasaga Vidyapith, and Krishnapur High School. Prompt action by police and administration brought the situation under control, and the examination ended without further problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPG cylinder caught fire at the canteen while tea was being prepared. The flames spread rapidly. The police personnel deployed at the examination centre immediately intervened and dragged the burning cylinder out of the building to an open field.

Attempts were made to douse the fire using wet sacks, but the situation remained uncontrollable.

The fire department was alerted, but before fire tenders could arrive, the cylinder exploded. Terrified by the blast, the candidates rushed out of the examination halls into the field.

Soon, senior officials of the subdivisional administration and the police reached the school. They took a stock of the situation, and then, the students were reassured that they could continue writing their papers.

“The cylinder suddenly caught fire. It was because of the prompt intervention of the on-duty police personnel that it could be shifted to the open field to avert a major disaster. There has been no injury,” said Dulal Basak, the acting headmaster of the school.

“Initially, there was panic, but soon, normality was restored. The students returned to their seats then,” he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Madhyamik Cooch Behar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex jumps 3,656 points in opening trade; Nifty surges 1,219 points after India-US deal

The domestic equity markets opened with a historic rally on Tuesday, surging sharply in early trade, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India-US trade deal
Bangladesh February 12 polls fixed Joy
Quote left Quote right

Jamaat-BNP will manipulate the Bangladesh election with crores of fake ballots

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT