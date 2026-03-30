Election Commission removes 83 Bengal BDOs over 'bias' complaints ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission removed 83 block development officers (BDOs) across the state, including Nandigram I and II blocks, after it received complaints of partisanship ahead of the Assembly polls.

BDOs play the roles of assistant returning officers in the Assembly segments under their jurisdictions.

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"Assistant returning officers (BDOs) carry out the all poll-related work at the grassroots guided by the returning officer (an SDO-ranked officer)," said a senior EC official.

As the BDOs handle infrastructure arrangements at the booths, give key inputs related to security arrangements and look into the deployment of polling officers in booths, they need to be neutral.

"If complaints of partisanship crop up, the EC has to remove such officers or else the entire election procedure would get compromised," said a source.

Last week, the EC had removed 73 returning officers in Bengal, including Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition, will contest from both seats, and in the latter, against the chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The EC also transferred BDOs of Raghunathganj I and II. Raghunathganj in Murshidabad's Jangipur was on the boil after the Ram Navami violence on Friday.

The EC also transferred BDOs of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas, Basanti in South 24 Parganas and Diamond Harbour I and II. "All these places are sensitive," said an official.

The EC also suspended three central force jawans in Birbhum's Suri after complaints that they went went to a local Trinamool-dominated club to play carrom.

The MHA will soon send 200 companies of central force from Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur to Bengal.