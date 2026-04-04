Election Commission plans to keep central forces posted after Assembly poll results

The Election Commission has decided to retain 500 companies of central forces in Bengal even after the Assembly poll results are declared on May 4, apprehending law-and-order problems in the post-election period.

“A total of 500 companies of CAPFs (central armed police forces) will remain deployed in Bengal for post-poll law and order duties even after the completion of counting,” said a source on the poll panel.

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The source said the EC would deploy about 2,500 companies of paramilitary forces during the polls in Bengal. “Of them, 500 companies will be retained for a period to be notified later,” added the source.

“The EC had deployed 480 companies of central forces in Bengal even before the election dates were declared. It has been decided that 500 companies will be retained even after the polls. The decision showed that the EC was not satisfied with the law and order situation in the state,” said an official.

Sources said that the EC was forced to take the decision considering two facts. First, there was large-scale violence in which about 60 people were killed after the 2021 elections in Bengal. Second, the way the political atmosphere heated up before the polls, deterioration of law and order in the post-election period could not be ruled out.

“It was noticed that there were serious law and order situations soon after the results were declared in the past elections. Lives of people were lost, houses burnt or damaged, and properties damaged. Most of the time, the supporters of the party that lost the elections had to face the brunt. The EC, along with the state government, would have to ensure that nobody faces troubles during or after the elections,” said a source.

During the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the EC retained central forces in two states even after counting. The poll panel ordered the Union home ministry to retain 25 companies in Andhra Pradesh and 400 companies in Bengal after violence took place during the elections in these states.

A former chief election commissioner (CEC) told The Telegraph: “The EC’s remit officially ends when it hands over the list of MLAs or MPs to the governor or President after an election. However, there is a grey area until the government is formed. EC uses its power as a constitutional body to retain the deployment in rare cases of serious violence during elections. A government that comes to power can retain or send these troops back.”

Official suspended

The EC on Friday suspended Jyosna Khatun, the joint block development officer and the assistant returning officer of Khandaghosh in East Burdwan, for allegedly playing a partisan role. The suspension came a day after the CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, warned the officers against playing partisan roles.

Sources on the poll panel said the Bengal CEO had recommended the ARO’s suspension after it was found that she was favouring a political party ahead of the polls.