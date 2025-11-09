MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eight BLOs show-caused in Bengal for handing out voter forms at tea stalls, EC tightens supervision

To enforce accountability, the Election Commission of India has ordered district-level control rooms and the appointment of one BLO supervisor for every 10 booths

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.11.25, 12:03 AM
A booth level officer (BLOs) explains the details of an enumeration form to a voter as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, in Bardhaman, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

A booth level officer (BLOs) explains the details of an enumeration form to a voter as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, in Bardhaman, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday show-caused eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for allegedly distributing enumeration forms from tea stalls, local clubs, and other public places instead of visiting households.

Officials at the state Chief Electoral Office said the ECI is dissatisfied with the lapses and has ordered all District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates to ensure BLOs personally visit every voter’s residence to distribute and collect forms.

"The Commission has instructed state authorities to follow the 'Bihar Model', under which BLOs are required to both distribute and collect forms directly from voters’ homes," the official said.

"Any officer found negligent in duty will face disciplinary action. So far, eight BLOs have been show-caused for allegedly violating these instructions," he added.

To enforce accountability, the ECI has ordered district-level control rooms and the appointment of one BLO supervisor for every 10 booths.

Citizens can now report complaints about BLO conduct or irregularities via a special helpline (033-22310850), officials said.

"These measures are aimed at tightening supervision and maintaining transparency in the voter list revision exercise across the state," he said.

