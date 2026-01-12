Digital permits for foreigners in Sikkim pockets, government discontinues physical ones

The Sikkim government has discontinued physical permits issued to foreign nationals visiting protected and restricted areas of the mountain state and instead made online clearance mandatory for them.

A source in the state’s tourism and civil aviation department stated that following instructions from the Union home ministry, all protective area permits (PAPs) and restricted area permits (RAPs) for foreign nationals would now be issued digitally only.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Foreign tourists are permitted to visit Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake in east Sikkim and Yumthang Valley and Zero Point in north Sikkim after obtaining the requisite permits. According to the recent directive, such permits will be issued online,” said an official.

The decision was taken in the interest of national security, aimed at streamlining the entry process through digitalisation, said sources.

Thousands of foreign tourists visit Sikkim — on the India-China border — every year. According to official data, the state received 17.12 lakh tourists in 2025. Of them, over 71,000 were foreign nationals.

“For foreign tourists, this system will ease the process of obtaining RAP and PAP when they visit Sikkim,” the official added.

Tourism award

Sikkim received the “Most Tourist-Friendly State of India” award at the ninth edition of the Bengal Travel Mart (BTM) in Siliguri on Saturday.

The three-day tourism and cultural extravaganza was organised by the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA) — an apex body of tourism stakeholders of the region.

The event concluded on Sunday.

“The award was received by Prerna Chamling, an additional secretary of the tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim and other officials and staff members,” an official source said.

Sikkim participated in the event as the partner state, showcasing its growing prominence as a responsible and sustainable tourism destination.

“This recognition reflects the consistent efforts of the state government in adopting best practices in tourism development, visitor management, sustainability and community-based tourism. The award also underscores the state’s commitment to good governance, eco-friendly policies, high hospitality standards and inclusive growth in the tourism sector,” said the department in a release.

“The government of Sikkim remains committed to strengthening its position as a leading tourist-friendly destination by promoting sustainable tourism practices and enhancing visitor experiences, while preserving the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage,” it stated.