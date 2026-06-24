Five injured as high-tension wire snaps in Jalpaiguri village

Five villagers were injured after a high-tension electric wire snapped while bamboo trees were being cut near the power line at Paschim Balabari village in Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

The snapped wire caused electric meter boxes in several houses to catch fire, and all electrical connections snapped.

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The wire also fell onto multiple homes, leading to a fire in wooden structures and household areas.

In some homes, kitchens were partially damaged by the fire.

Residents said five members from two families suffered injuries after coming into contact with the live wire that had fallen inside their homes and courtyards.

Among them, 35-year-old Aliar Rahaman suffered nearly 70 percent burn injuries. Rahman and another injured villager are said to be in critical condition.

Both have been admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri.

Abul Kashem, a resident, said that the incident occured when a group of workers were cutting tall bamboo trees growing near the high-tension power line around 10 am.

“The live wire fell inside the houses and courtyards, injuring five people from two neighbouring families,” Kashem said.

Some villagers demanded that the contractor responsible for the bamboo-cutting work bear the medical expenses of the injured residents.

A team from the Rajganj police station and officials from the Raiganj BDO office arrived later.

They spoke to the villagers and said they would take the necessary steps.