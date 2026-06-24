Chairman of TMC-run civic board resigns in Gangarampur amid political turmoil

Prashanta Mitra, chairman of the Trinamool-run Gangarampur municipality in the South Dinajpur district, resigned from his post on Monday.

He sent his resignation letter via email to the SDO of Gangarampur, a source said.

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His brother Biplab Mitra, the Trinamool MLA of Harirampur, has joined the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel Trinamool faction.

Prashanta clarified that he currently has no plans to join the dissidents, adding that only time will determine future developments.

On June 16, 10 councillors of Gangarampur municipality resigned. More councillors stepped down later, bringing the total to 13. Jayanta Das, the vice-chairman, has yet to resign from his post.

“There are indications that the civic body might soon come under administrative control like the municipal corporations of Calcutta and Siliguri,” said a source.

Prashanta said: “Most of the councillors who had won in 2022 have resigned. If the members with whom the board was formed are no longer there, then there is no meaning in my continuing.”