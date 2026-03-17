CPM fields mother of Tamanna Sheikh from Kaliganj, who died in last year's bypoll victory

The Left Front on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls with the CPM fielding Sabina Yasmin, the mother of Class V student Tamanna Sheikh, who had been killed allegedly by Trinamool Congress goons during a bypoll last year, from Kaliganj in Nadia.

Sabina is among 28 women whose names featured on the first list of 192 candidates, announced by Left Front chairman Biman Bose in Calcutta on Monday. Of the 192 candidates, 140 have been fielded by the CPM, 21 by the Forward Bloc, 16 by the CPI, 13 by the RSP, and one each by the MFB and RCPI.

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Sabina will contest from Kaliganj.

Tamanna, aged 10, was killed when alleged Trinamool supporters targeted the houses of CPM supporters at Molandi village of Kaliganj in Nadia after their party nominee won a by-election in June last year. Of the 24 persons named in the FIR, only 11 have been arrested so far, prompting Sabina to repeatedly accuse Krishnanagar police of failing to ensure justice.

Announcing her candidature, Bose said: “Our nominee for Kaliganj is the mother of a martyr child… She is Sabina Yasmin.”

Speaking to reporters, Sabina said her principal aim would be to fight crime and work towards building a society where children could live safely.

“So far, I have not been getting a chance to work closely with people. This nomination will allow me to work with them.... I am thankful to the CPM leadership for the nomination,” Sabina, who is the wife of a migrant worker, said.

The Left’s emphasis on a balanced mix of youths and veterans is reflected in the selection of candidates like Minakshi Mukherjee (Uttarpara), Dhrubajyoti Saha (Khargram), Dipsita Dhar (Dumdum Uttar), Bikash Bhattacharyya (Jadavpur), Sayandip Mitra (Baranagar), Kalatan Dasgupta (Panihati), Manas Mukherjee (Kamarhati), Deblina Hembram from Ranibandh (ST), Mayukh Biswas (Dumdum), Sayan Banerjee (Maheshtala) and Saikat Giri (Patashpur).

Sons of former CPM ministers Kanti Ganguly and Gautam Deb will be contesting the polls. While Samya Ganguly will contest from Raidighi, Saptarshi Deb is the candidate from Rajarhat New Town.

Bose said the CPI(ML) Liberation would contest 10 seats as part of an understanding with the Front, which would also share seats with Nawasad Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front.