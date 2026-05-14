Two TMC-run municipalities in Malda differ over payment halt order

Two municipalities run by the Trinamool Congress in Malda district have reacted contradictorily to Urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul’s directive to halt the payment of dues.

The office-bearers of the Englishbazar municipality have expressed concern over the directive, warning that it could disrupt ongoing administrative work and service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the civic chairman, said the instruction, though communicated verbally, would create operational difficulties.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting of the board of councillors to formally communicate the government’s directive to avoid confusion among staff and elected representatives.

“The municipality regularly clears payments through cheques to ensure uninterrupted civic services. At the meeting, it was decided that the municipality would seek clarification from the department regarding the implementation of the order,” said Choudhury.

“Several ongoing development projects could be affected if spending restrictions are enforced,” he added.

In contrast, those at the Old Malda municipality welcomed the government’s decision, describing it as a step toward ensuring accountability in public spending.

“Public funds must be used responsibly, and the department has the right to introduce such controls. Increased vigilance from both civic authorities and the public is necessary to maintain the quality of developmental work and prevent misuse of funds,” said Bibhuti Ghosh,

the chairman.

Trinamool runs the Englishbazar and the Old Malda municipalities.

Jalpaiguri municipality chairman Saikat Chatterjee will hold a meeting of the board of councillors on Thursday to discuss the minister’s directive, said

sources.

The Jalpaiguri municipality is run by Trinamool.