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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Congress names 284 Bengal Assembly candidates, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor included

The Congress also fielded several former MLAs who won the 2016 elections, including Miltan Rashid from Hasan, Mohit Sengupta from Raiganj, and Mostaq Alam from Harishchandrapur

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 30.03.26, 12:11 PM
Congress Bengal Assembly candidates

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The Congress on Sunday evening released the names of its candidates for 284 Assembly seats, including former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Murshidabad’s Behrampore and Mausam Benazir Noor from Malda’s Malatipur.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will contest an Assembly election after 30 years. The former state Congress president had last contested an Assembly election from the Nabagram Assembly seat in 1996.

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Noor, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool member, has been fielded from Malatipur.

Roahan Mitra, son of former Congress state chief Somen Mitra, has been fielded from Ballygunge. Congress nominee Pradip Yadav will contest against two prominent leaders, Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, from Bhabanipur. In Nandigram, the party has fielded youth leader Sheikh Jariatul
Hossain.

The Congress also fielded several former MLAs who won the 2016 elections, including Miltan Rashid from Hasan, Mohit Sengupta from Raiganj, and Mostaq Alam from Harishchandrapur.

The party is yet to announce candidates for 10 more seats. A source said that many proposals have come from those constituencies and the party would decide soon.

Moving away from alliances, this time the Congress has decided to fight the battle alone in all 294 seats.

On Sunday, the Left Front also released its fifth list of candidates, comprising seven names.

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