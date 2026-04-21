Congress flays bill ‘agenda’ at Siliguri rally, Kharge attacks BJP on reservation issue

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country over the women’s reservation bill, claiming that it attempted to use the legislation as a pretext to enforce delimitation.

Kharge was addressing a public meeting in Naxalbari of Siliguri subdivision in support of Congress candidate Amitava Sarkar, who is contesting from the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, after failing to pass the women’s reservation bill, are accusing Congress and other Opposition parties of obstructing it. They tried to introduce delimitation in the name of women’s reservation, and when they failed, they spread a false narrative blaming the Opposition,” Kharge said.

He further described the development as a setback for the BJP and the RSS, stating that their “ideology and thoughts” had been rejected.

Kharge also criticised the idea of delimitation, claiming it was an attempt to redraw the country’s boundaries.

“Delimitation was nothing but an effort to alter the existing map of the country, which we opposed,” he added.

Speaking on women’s empowerment, Kharge emphasised the Congress party’s historical role, noting that Sarojini Naidu once served as party president and Indira Gandhi went on to become Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, the AICC president spoke at another public meeting in Cooch Behar, where he criticised Modi’s frequent visits to Bengal ahead of the polls.

“We want to know whether he (Modi) wants to be the chief minister of Bengal or wants to continue as the Prime Minister. He is playing the religious card and trying to foment tension. Let me make it clear that his ‘magic’ will not work in Bengal,” said Kharge.

In his speech, he elaborated on the slew of initiatives undertaken during the Congress rule in Bengal after Independence.

“We set up the first IIT in Kharagpur and also the IIM in Calcutta. When Congress was in power, Bengal was an industrial and manufacturing hub. It is our party that can take Bengal forward by expediting the development process,” said the Congress president.