Trinamool leader gets Annapurna cash aid, BJP cites proof of non-discriminatory welfare

Snehalata Hembram, the immediate past district president of Trinamool Mahila Congress in South Dinajpur, has become an Annapurna Yojana beneficiary.

She received ₹3,000 directly into her bank account under the BJP government’s revamped social security scheme on the very first day of fund disbursement on Wednesday, with the BJP scoffing at the Trinamool for its sceptical remarks about the scheme.

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Snehalata asserted that she rightfully qualified for the government scheme and therefore received the benefit.

According to administrative sources, Snehalata, a resident of the Chakram area under the Bhatpara panchayat of Balurghat block, was among the 656 beneficiaries approved. Her name appeared at serial number 221.

Although she was the district president of the Trinamool women’s wing, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee dissolved all committees of the party on Wednesday.

Snehalata has no income of her own. Her husband is a simple farmer.

“The BJP government has once again fulfilled its promise. On the very first day of the Annapurna Yojana, even the district president of the Trinamool women’s wing received the benefit. Before the elections, Trinamool spread misinformation claiming that the BJP would not provide this assistance after coming to power. This incident proves no political discrimination is being made in implementing government welfare schemes,” said BJP’s district general secretary Bapi Sarkar.

Responding to the issue, Snehalata said, “During our government’s tenure, Lakshmir Bhandar had many women BJP workers and supporters as beneficiaries. We never discriminated on political lines while distributing benefits. This is also government money. I received it because I am eligible.”

On Wednesday, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with his cabinet colleague Agnimitra Paul, launched the distribution of funds under the Annapurna Yojana.

In South Dinajpur, symbolic approval letters were handed over to 1,100 beneficiaries through events held in all eight blocks and three municipalities of the district.

The district-level event took place at Rabindra Bhavan in Balurghat, where district magistrate Balasubramanian T. and Balurghat BJP MLA Bidyut Kumar Roy launched the scheme.

“So far, we have verified the details of around 52,000 beneficiaries. One lakh forms have been distributed so far for Annapurna Yojana. In the district, around 4.6 lakh women used to get assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar (of the Trinamool government), which later reduced to around four lakh,” said the DM.

"On Wednesday, around 100 beneficiaries were handed over the approval letter of the scheme in each block and municipal area of the district. The verification process is in progress,” he added.