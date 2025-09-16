CM Mamata Banerjee slams Ayushman Bharat as ‘discriminatory,’ pitches Swasthya Sathi as inclusive alternative

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that her government's health scheme Swasthya Sathi was inclusive and claimed that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat discriminated against people for owning basic assets such as scooters or smartphones.

Banerjee said that over 8.72 crore people from 2.45 crore families have benefited under Swathya Sathi scheme in the state so far.

"We refused to join Ayushman Bharat scheme because it excludes the common man. Why should I differentiate between rich and poor for healthcare?" she said.

"An average of 7,000 patients are availing treatment under Swasthya Sathi every day, and the state has spent Rs 12,000 crore on the scheme to date... Unlike Ayushman Bharat, we do not exclude people based on what they own. Even if you have a scooter, a smartphone or a small asset, we won't disqualify you," she said.

Banerjee was speaking at the inauguration of a new 10-storey block at state-run SSKM Hospital here – the Rs 67-crore 'Ananya' wing under Woodburn Block 2.

The chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 18 healthcare projects worth a total of Rs 262 crore.

This includes the state's first robotic surgery system in the government sector and eastern India's first bone bank, which will come up at Sambhunath Pandit Hospital. Of the 18 projects, 15 initiatives worth Rs 162 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for three other projects worth Rs 100 crore.

At the newly opened Ananya Block, which houses 131 cabins, Banerjee announced subsidised daily charges.

Banerjee also highlighted a sharp rise in the state's healthcare spending since she took office. The health budget has risen from Rs 3,584 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 21,355 crore in 2024-25, a nearly six-fold increase.

The state has invested over Rs 70,000 crore in developing medical infrastructure, she said.

She also announced that SSKM will soon house a cord blood bank, while a dedicated cancer treatment block -- being developed in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital -- is nearing completion.

A similar cancer facility is also coming up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

On the broader governance front, Banerjee expressed concern over the Centre's economic policies, particularly the alleged stoppage of GST compensation to the state.

"We are facing revenue loss and receiving no compensation. Other states are getting it, why not us?" she questioned.

On West Bengal's flood challenges, she cited the state's vulnerable geography and upstream water flow from Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

"It's like West Bengal is floating like a boat," she quipped.

She also reflected on the social transformation West Bengal has undergone in the health sector.

"Once, institutional delivery was below 4 per cent. Today, it stands at 99.5 per cent. Earlier, many children didn't even have birth certificate but today, our children are born in hospitals," she said, calling it a testament to the state's progress in public health.

She said many Bills passed by the state assembly are pending with the governor.

"We will resend them, as directed by the Supreme Court," she said.

