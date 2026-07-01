Civic chief aides usurped my home: Woman alleges property grab in Malda loan dispute

A woman in Malda has lodged a police complaint, alleging that two men forcibly took possession of her house after she failed to repay what she described as an exorbitant amount demanded as interest on a loan.

In her complaint, she stated the name of Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of the Trinamool-run Englishbazar municipality, alleging that he did not help her when she approached him.

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Choudhury denied the charge, calling it a "conspiracy" against him.

The case has acquired a political colour. The BJP has demanded a thorough police investigation into it.

According to the complainant, she borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from Amardwip Saha and Dibakar Chakraborty in 2021, following the death of her husband. Both Saha and Chakraborty are reportedly close to Choudhury.

“Within a year, the duo demanded nearly ₹20 lakh, including the principal and interest. When I failed to pay this astronomical sum, they took possession of my house and got the property registered in their names. I approached Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury for help, but instead, he sided with them and even insulted me. I had earlier submitted a written complaint to the police, but no action was taken. I only want my house back,” the woman alleged.

Choudhury claimed he had no connection with the dispute.

“I own many houses in Malda town. Why would I grab someone else’s property? These allegations are part of a conspiracy against me. Let the police investigate the matter,” he said.

Amlan Bhaduri, the BJP MLA of Englishbazar, demanded a comprehensive probe into the woman’s allegations.

“The police should conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the complaint of the helpless woman. If anyone is found guilty, strict legal action must be taken,” Bhaduri said.

The police said an investigation into the woman’s complaint had begun.

Councillor

BJP worker Sunil Roy lodged a police complaint on Monday against Trinamool councillor Kakali Karmakar of the Englishbazar Municipality.

Roy alleged that Karmakar and one of her associates threatened him with serious consequences if he did not join Trinamool. He further accused the councillor and her associates of intimidation and harassment.

Karmakar denied the charge. “The allegations are false. Roy was instigated to file the complaint. I have spoken to him, and he assured me that he would withdraw the complaint,” she said.

The police said the complaint had been received and was being examined in accordance with the law.