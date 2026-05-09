Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari pushes for Bengal revival, vows to restore its ‘lost glory’

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said he would work for restoring the "lost glory" of West Bengal, alleging that the state had declined during the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, Adhikari said south Kolkata had been a cultural stronghold associated with icons such as Satyajit Ray and Uttam Kumar.

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"Give me some time. We have definite plans to develop places associated with many luminaries who are part of Bengal's heritage and pride," he said.

"We need to bring back the lost glory of Bengal, which hit rock bottom under the TMC government. From culture to law and order, particularly women's safety and economic decline, Bengal lost its preeminence over the last 15 years. We have to set the record straight and bring the state back on the path of glory," he added.

Adhikari, who won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, sought cooperation from all political parties in achieving that goal.

Reacting to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for democratic and secular forces to unite against the BJP, he said, "She has lost all relevance. I will not comment on her statements." Describing the swearing-in ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground as "historic", Adhikari claimed chief ministers from 20 states attended the programme, which drew an estimated crowd of 2.5 to 3 lakh people.

"I feel happy that the process for 'poriborton' (change) has already started," he said.

After visiting the Kalighat temple, Adhikari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned developing major religious sites in Bengal, similar to the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor.

"As part of PM Modi's vision, the Kalighat temple will also be developed so that devotees from across the country do not face difficulties," he said.

Adhikari also claimed to have had a "divine experience" while recently offering prayers at the temple.

"When I went to offer puja to Goddess Kali, a lotus fell on me. It felt like the Goddess was blessing me," he said.

Adhikari also visited the headquarters of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Ballygunge, where he was felicitated by the monks.

He also visited Gariahat Crossing and interacted with the people and traders, who turned up in large numbers.