Chief librarian’s Malda registrar charge extended amid Gour Banga University crisis

The administrative and academic crisis at the Gour Banga University (GBU) in Malda found a temporary resolution on Tuesday evening.

The state higher education department directed Biswajit Das, the chief librarian, to continue serving as the registrar (additional charge) until further notice. An order from the department says Das will remain in the post “till further order, his superannuation, or the appointment of a regular incumbent”.

Additionally, the tenure of three other officials holding key responsibilities on an ad hoc basis has been extended through the same directive. The three are the deputy registrar, the university engineer (civil), and the security officer

The GBU had been facing a crisis since September 22, after Das’s term as registrar (additional charge) officially ended on that day. After the vice-chancellor, the registrar is considered the second most important person in most universities.

The GBU has been without a VC for almost a month after governor C.V. Ananda Bose removed Pabitra Chatterjee from his post on August 26.

In the absence of the VC, Das, in coordination with three deans, department heads, senior faculty members, and other officials, was overseeing administrative and academic operations till September 22.

Following the end of his temporary charge, Das resumed his regular duties as the chief librarian, while sending intimations to the authorities concerned, including the higher education department.

However, within a day, an official order reached from the department, directing him to continue as registrar with an additional charge.

“I received the order through e-mail from the deputy secretary of the higher education department,” he said.

Das said the tenures of three others, whose additional charges were supposed to expire on October 19, were also extended. They are Rajiv Patitundi, the development officer working as acting deputy registrar, Jahir Hossain, the finance officer with additional charge of university engineer (civil), and Rabindranath Karmakar, the accounts officer, with additional charge of the security officer.

“We’re relieved that at least temporarily, the situation has been brought under control by the state higher education department,” said Debabrata Debnath, a dean at the varsity.